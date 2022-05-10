eBoost Market Capitalization Hits $532,104.75 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $532,104.75 and approximately $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

