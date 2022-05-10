EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SATS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

