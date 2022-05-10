Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Ecovyst alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.