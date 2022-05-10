Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

