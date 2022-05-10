Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

BDX opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.