Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 868.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.