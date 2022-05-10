Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $576,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,272,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $299,064,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $406.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.52 and a 200-day moving average of $466.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

