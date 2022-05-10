Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $387,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 4,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 22,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Semtech by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

