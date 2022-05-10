Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 582,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

