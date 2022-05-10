Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 235 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

