Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

URTH opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $136.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51.

