Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Shares of COF opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.