Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-4.755 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 475,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,594. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.