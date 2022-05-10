Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

