Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 29,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

