Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ellington Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

