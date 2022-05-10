Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.15. 1,534,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.69. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

