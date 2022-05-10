Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.