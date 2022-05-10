Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
NYSE EMR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.
About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
