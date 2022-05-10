Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.