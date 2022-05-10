Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Get Enel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enel (ENLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.