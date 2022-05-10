Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERII. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.62 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $998.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 977,186 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Energy Recovery by 25.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Energy Recovery by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 673,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

