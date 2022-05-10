EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

ESMT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,454. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

