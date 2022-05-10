Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.62

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 16203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

