Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 102,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.