Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA remained flat at $$4.84 during trading on Tuesday. 24,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,973. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

