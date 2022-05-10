Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

ENV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 17,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,547. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -231.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

