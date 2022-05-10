enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of NVNO opened at $3.98 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

