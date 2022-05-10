Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells $89,492.06 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,796.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

EPSN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $164.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

