Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 84.77 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82.60 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £122.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,465.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

