Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.02.

EQNR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

