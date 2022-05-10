Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

