Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

