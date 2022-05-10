ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

