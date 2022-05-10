Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 1,220,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.