Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 1,220,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

