Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.