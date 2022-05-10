Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

