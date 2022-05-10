Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $367.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $295.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.77. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $279.63 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

