Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 10.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.24. 2,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 181,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Establishment Labs by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

