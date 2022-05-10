Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 1,416,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

