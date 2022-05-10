Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells $168,871.56 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 1,562,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

