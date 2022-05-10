Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

