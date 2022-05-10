EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.99

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 2398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.