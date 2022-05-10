EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.99

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 2398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

