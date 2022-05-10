Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.34. 5,409,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,087 shares of company stock worth $19,086,328 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

