Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $2.26. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.23.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,087 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,328. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,409,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.18.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

