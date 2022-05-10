Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Experian stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 125,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,957. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.