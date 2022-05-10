F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.15.

FFIV stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. F5 has a 52-week low of $166.02 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

