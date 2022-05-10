Falconswap Price Down 17.3% This Week (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $989,995.49 and approximately $53,678.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,235.78 or 0.99720081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00107106 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.