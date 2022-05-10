Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

